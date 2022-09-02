CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,294.00

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $60,294.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00104849 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.