Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $26,451,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 63,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

CPRT traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,839. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

