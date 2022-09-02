Cope (COPE) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cope (COPE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Cope has a total market cap of $806,005.62 and $10,943.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cope coin can now be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cope has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cope alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.01502636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015749 BTC.

Cope Coin Profile

Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope.

Buying and Selling Cope

According to CryptoCompare, “COPE is a project that has two phases. Phase 1 of COPE involves seeking to ascertain and evaluate trader weaknesses and failings retrospectively based on trader calls made about crypto markets and provide reporting on this for self-analysis. Top Call Makers are evaluated based on their call accuracy which along with other parameters results in a COPE score given to them. The top 100 Call Makers are embraced within a COPE index ranking them by their COPE score. Once a consistent list of the top 100 has been generated with the monthly 'reformation' kicking out, introducing new Top Call Makers into the index it provides a narrative for a new type of investment product based on top trader calls as measured using a reliable and accurate mechanism, which leads to phase 2. Users who stake their COPE will receive LP-COPE and this will allow them to unlock their COPE Report highlighting strengths and weaknesses on a call by call basis and highlighting recurring failings, that can be read over and studied to improve. The COPE Engine will be looking over Thousands of reports and globally speaking, will be able to categorise the many different common types of weaknesses and failings and then give some tips on what might be done better next time, based on retrospective statistical results. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.