Cormark Lowers RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$7.75

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$8.50 target price on RediShred Capital in a report on Monday.

RediShred Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

CVE:KUT opened at C$4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.53 million and a PE ratio of 106.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. RediShred Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

