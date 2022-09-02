Cormark Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.82.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$34.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.35 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.