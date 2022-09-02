Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lowered by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.3% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.28.

COST traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $533.59. 13,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

