Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $533.25. 19,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,099. The firm has a market cap of $236.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.97.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.