Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $22.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth $29,774,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth $21,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

