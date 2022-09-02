Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,217,000 after buying an additional 155,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,077,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,018,000 after buying an additional 276,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after buying an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after buying an additional 330,967 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

