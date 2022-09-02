Cowen Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $512.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $505.00 to $512.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $403.68.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $294.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.32 and a 200 day moving average of $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

