Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $214.79. 20,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average is $222.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

