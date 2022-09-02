Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,305 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Orcam Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 239,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,787,619. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.