Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
FTSM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $59.43. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $59.96.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
