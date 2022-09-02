Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $59.43. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.