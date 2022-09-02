Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,753 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 102,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $17.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 453,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,033,758. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.