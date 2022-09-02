Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

SYK traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

