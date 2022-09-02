Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after buying an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after buying an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after buying an additional 28,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after buying an additional 44,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.77. 9,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $90.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.