Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
