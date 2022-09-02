Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.