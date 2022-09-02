Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,890. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.