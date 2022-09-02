Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,283. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

