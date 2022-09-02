Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.02. 412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,620. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

