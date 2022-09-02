Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 481 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 114,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.