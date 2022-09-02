Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 871 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 39.29. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

