Credit Suisse Group Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$29.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.50.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

CWB stock opened at C$24.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$24.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.01.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,887.40. Insiders acquired 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

