Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 339,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,475. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.55.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
