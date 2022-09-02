Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 339,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,475. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.