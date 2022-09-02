Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 438 ($5.29) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc is a real estate company, which engages in the development of apartments and townhouses to traditional detached family homes and complex regeneration schemes. The firm’s products range varies from homes for first time buyers through to large family homes; and includes a mixture of houses, apartments, and supporting commercial premises as part of its larger developments.

