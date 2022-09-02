CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 184.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $172.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

