CryptoBlades (SKILL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $590,592.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00005876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,573.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.19 or 0.12917824 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015739 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,110 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
