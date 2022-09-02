CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of CSWI opened at $125.71 on Monday. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

