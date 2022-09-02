CTS Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CTS to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

CTS Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CTS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth about $870,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CTS by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

