Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.79. 68,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 230,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Cuentas Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Institutional Trading of Cuentas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

