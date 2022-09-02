CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.60. The company had a trading volume of 164,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,173. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.53. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

