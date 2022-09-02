CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.8 %
CYBR stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.20.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
