D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,659,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Netflix by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.47. 128,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,651,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

