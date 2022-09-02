D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 270,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82,235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,238,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,565 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 693.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 334,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

