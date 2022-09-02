D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.92 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

