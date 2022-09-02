D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.9% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.42. 4,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,906. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.96.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

