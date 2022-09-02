D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1,940.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,482 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,307 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4,547.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,226,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.