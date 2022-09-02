D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Invests $3.05 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,588 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Afton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $2,270,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,317,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OXY stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.79. 562,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,371,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.