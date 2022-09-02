D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 11,132 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.74. 242,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,461,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

