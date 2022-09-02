D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 19,187 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,187 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Confluent by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Confluent Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,800. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.