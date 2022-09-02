D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 68,119 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 68,119 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.98. 420,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,364,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

