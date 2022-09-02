D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 7,715 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 350,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,735. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

