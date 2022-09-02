DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBC opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $435.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

