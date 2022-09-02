Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.30%.

Daktronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a P/E ratio of 317.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 368,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 335,788 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 116.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 473,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 254,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Daktronics

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

