Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 489 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 48.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $8,633,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 264,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $53.74 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,203.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,203.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $3,108,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

