Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

