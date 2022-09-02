Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

STZ opened at $247.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.43. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.