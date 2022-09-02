Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRC. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

BMRC stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $488.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Increases Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

