Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,039 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,659,000 after acquiring an additional 762,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.79. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.