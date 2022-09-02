Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $693,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,875,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,505,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 125.7% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,354 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

EQT stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

